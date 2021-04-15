UrduPoint.com
Wheat Procurement Campaign Launched In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Wheat procurement campaign launched in Sialkot

The wheat procurement campaign has been launched in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The wheat procurement campaign has been launched in Sialkot district.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq jointly visited a wheat procurement centre in Sialkot on Thursday and inaugurated the wheat procurement campaign.

The minister said that 10 wheat procurement centres have been set up in Sialkot district this year to achieve the target of procuring 96,777 metric tons of wheat from farmers, where wheat will be procured directly at the rate of Rs 1,800 per maund, and delivery charges of Rs 9 per 100kg will also be paid.

DC Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Sialkot Mir Muhammad Nawaz, District food Controls Akhtar Javed were also present.

