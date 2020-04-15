UrduPoint.com
Wheat Procurement Drive :153,000 Gunny Bags Distribute In Multan Dist

Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:14 PM

Wheat procurement drive :153,000 gunny bags distribute in Multan dist

District Food Controller (DFC) Malik Mumtaz said that they have issued 153, 000 gunny bags in first three days of wheat procurement drive 2020 across the district

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, Malik Imtiaz said that growers started to bring the wheat at wheat procurement centres adding that they had also procured about 15000 wheat bags from growers so far.

He said that 200 to 300 gunny bags were being provided to growers according per their needs under open door policy. He informed that centre incharges are authorised to provide 500 gunny bags per grower while DFC could issue 1000 gunny bags.

He said that the wheat procurement target for Multan district was set to 200, 000 metric ton and hoped that they would chase the target by 20 May. However, the wheat procurement drive will continue by May 31 under the directions of Punjab government.

He said that there was no complaint about gunny bags or wheat procurement registered by growers due to open door policy. He said that the growers who get gunny bags bring the wheat bags after four or five days at centres again.

He said that wheat harvesting started in this region now and added that it would reach on peak after ten days.

About quality wheat, DFC informed that food staff ensured checking of each wheat bag at wheat procurement centres and low quality wheat given back to growers during checking.

Preventive measures about corona virus, Imtiaz said that hand was facility, social distancing and use of sanitizers was being ensured for wheat growers at each centre to avert from corona virus pandemic.

He said that 17 wheat procurement centres have been established across the district while wheat drive is heading smoothly.

