Wheat Procurement Drive Launched In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated wheat procurement drive in the province.
The CM launched the province-wide process during his visit to the procurement center, aimed at purchasing three million metric tons of wheat from local farmers. Accompanied by Provincial food Minister Zahoor Shah Turu, the chief minister was also briefed about wheat procurement and its storage-related matters.
As part of procurement process, he said that 40,000 metric tons of wheat would be purchased from local farmers in Dera Ismail Khan. He said government is committed to the welfare of farmers and priority was being given to provision of facilities to them.
He emphasized that transparency and quality assurance as core principles of the procurement process and in this regard effective measures had been made he added. The CM warned strict action would be taken against those elements, if found involved in corruption or taking bribes.
“Not buying wheat from Pasco resulted in a benefit of Rs 12 billion which would be utilized in the construction and maintenance of warehouses,” he said.
Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing operations relating to wheat procurement, Gandapur commended the efforts of the team.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body found from canal2 minutes ago
-
Pak, Algeria to boost trade ties2 minutes ago
-
15 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted12 minutes ago
-
“Climate resilient Pakistan’s top priority of govt : Chairman PMYP12 minutes ago
-
DC visits Safe Life Thalassemia Center12 minutes ago
-
Sadqiabad police arrest three robbers22 minutes ago
-
PHC issues notices in suspension of Mashal Yousafzai advocacy license case22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest some lawyers after clashes outside LHC premises22 minutes ago
-
Racket involved in supplying drugs to students busted32 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad takes initiatives to improve healthcare services32 minutes ago
-
NC fighting for IIOJK’s identity, dignity: Farooq Abdullah42 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests couple supplying drugs in education institutions52 minutes ago