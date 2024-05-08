Open Menu

Wheat Procurement Drive Launched In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Wheat procurement drive launched in KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated wheat procurement drive in the province.

The CM launched the province-wide process during his visit to the procurement center, aimed at purchasing three million metric tons of wheat from local farmers. Accompanied by Provincial food Minister Zahoor Shah Turu, the chief minister was also briefed about wheat procurement and its storage-related matters.

As part of procurement process, he said that 40,000 metric tons of wheat would be purchased from local farmers in Dera Ismail Khan. He said government is committed to the welfare of farmers and priority was being given to provision of facilities to them.

He emphasized that transparency and quality assurance as core principles of the procurement process and in this regard effective measures had been made he added. The CM warned strict action would be taken against those elements, if found involved in corruption or taking bribes.

“Not buying wheat from Pasco resulted in a benefit of Rs 12 billion which would be utilized in the construction and maintenance of warehouses,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing operations relating to wheat procurement, Gandapur commended the efforts of the team.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Dera Ismail Khan From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

33 minutes ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

60 minutes ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

2 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

3 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

16 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan