Wheat procurement drive launched in KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated the wheat procurement drive in the province here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru, the chief minister launched the province-wide procurement process in a ceremony held here at Provincial Reserve Center.

The chief minister was also briefed about wheat procurement and its storage-related matters.

During the briefing, it was informed that that about 600,000 metric tons wheat would be purchased in the province under a project worth Rs 29 billion. Out of which 300,000 metric tons of wheat would be purchased from local farmers.

As part of procurement process, 40,000 metric tons of wheat would be purchased from local farmers in Dera Ismail Khan as a stock of about 10500 metric tons was already available in the district.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said “the payment of purchased wheat would be made within 24 hours.”

He said the government was committed to the welfare of farmers and priority was being given to provision of facilities to them. “Farmers are hardworking people so their welfare and provision of facilities to them was among our priorities,” he said.

He emphasized that transparency and quality assurance as core principles of the procurement process and in this regard, he added, effective measures had been made.

“Not buying wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) resulted in a benefit of Rs 12 billion which would be utilized in the construction and maintenance of warehouses,” he said.

Expressing his satisfaction with the ongoing operations relating to wheat procurement, Gandapur commended the efforts of the team.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality while purchasing wheat as it would be used by the citizens.

The chief minister said the strict action would be taken against those elements, if found involved in corruption or taking bribes.

He also appealed the masses to avoid bribery culture themselves rather blaming the departments as the action would be taken against both giving and taking bribes. He further said that modern systems were being introduced to ensure transparency.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru said that the food department would be made best institution in the province under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

The food was the basic need of every human being and transparency would be ensured in every case, he said and added that the strict action would be taken in case of violation.

