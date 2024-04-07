Wheat Procurement Drive To Commence From April 22: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Sunday that wheat procurement drive in Faisalabad would start from April 22, 2024.
Chairing a meeting, he directed the Food Department to complete necessary arrangements for issuance of 'Bardana' (bags) to farmers so that wheat procurement could be started on time. He said that distribution of 'Bardana' would start from April 19 and for the purpose, wheat growers should apply through 'Bardana App' from April 13, 2024.
He said that 11 procurement centres would be made functional where farmers could sell their wheat produce at government-fixed rate.
He directed the assistant commissioners and food controllers to finalise their arrangements at tehsil level so that the wheat procurement drive could be launched in a fair and transparent manner.
The district food controller briefed the deputy commissioner about wheat procurement policy while Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Afzal Awan and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ZA Bhutto’s anniversary meeting to be held on April 1438 seconds ago
-
Ramazan teaches mutual love, brotherhood, patience & tolerance: Fatima10 minutes ago
-
Naulakha Presbyterian Church hosts annual interfaith Iftar dinner10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaw, recover bikes & gutka11 minutes ago
-
461 shopkeepers fined over profiteering11 minutes ago
-
11 gamblers arrested during raid11 minutes ago
-
Seven held for carrying illegal arms21 minutes ago
-
Home secretary visits CPWB, reviews welfare measures21 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO reviews ongoing cleanliness activities21 minutes ago
-
Two accused wanted in murder cases arrested from Dubai51 minutes ago
-
CM orders complete treatment of boy51 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered1 hour ago