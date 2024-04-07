Open Menu

Wheat Procurement Drive To Commence From April 22: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Sunday that wheat procurement drive in Faisalabad would start from April 22, 2024.

Chairing a meeting, he directed the Food Department to complete necessary arrangements for issuance of 'Bardana' (bags) to farmers so that wheat procurement could be started on time. He said that distribution of 'Bardana' would start from April 19 and for the purpose, wheat growers should apply through 'Bardana App' from April 13, 2024.

He said that 11 procurement centres would be made functional where farmers could sell their wheat produce at government-fixed rate.

He directed the assistant commissioners and food controllers to finalise their arrangements at tehsil level so that the wheat procurement drive could be launched in a fair and transparent manner.

The district food controller briefed the deputy commissioner about wheat procurement policy while Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Afzal Awan and others were also present.

