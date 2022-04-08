Wheat procurement drive to start from April 13

The wheat procurement campaign is expected to start from April 13, 2022 and in this connection all necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The wheat procurement campaign is expected to start from April 13, 2022 and in this connection all necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly.

Chairing a meeting on Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that all necessary arrangements were being completed to commence wheat procurement campaign from April 13.

He also directed the food Department to start distribution of 'bardana' (gunny bags) among wheat growers from April 11.

He said that 11 wheat procurement centres had been established in Faisalabad where sufficient staff was also deputed to purchase 110,000 metric tonnes of wheat at the support price of Rs 2200 per 40 kilograms (kg).

He said that bardana would be issued on daily basis while monitoring officers would check the record of wheat procurement centres regularly.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, District Food Controller Waqar Yousuf and others were also present in the meeting.