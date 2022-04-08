UrduPoint.com

Wheat Procurement Drive To Start From April 13

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Wheat procurement drive to start from April 13

The wheat procurement campaign is expected to start from April 13, 2022 and in this connection all necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The wheat procurement campaign is expected to start from April 13, 2022 and in this connection all necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly.

Chairing a meeting on Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that all necessary arrangements were being completed to commence wheat procurement campaign from April 13.

He also directed the food Department to start distribution of 'bardana' (gunny bags) among wheat growers from April 11.

He said that 11 wheat procurement centres had been established in Faisalabad where sufficient staff was also deputed to purchase 110,000 metric tonnes of wheat at the support price of Rs 2200 per 40 kilograms (kg).

He said that bardana would be issued on daily basis while monitoring officers would check the record of wheat procurement centres regularly.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, District Food Controller Waqar Yousuf and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Price April All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Rs 18.4m approved for upgrading 3 schools

Rs 18.4m approved for upgrading 3 schools

1 minute ago
 High level meeting reviewed

High level meeting reviewed

1 minute ago
 89 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

89 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

1 minute ago
 77 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

77 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

1 minute ago
 Viral diarrhea outbreaks among children in twin-ci ..

Viral diarrhea outbreaks among children in twin-cities

4 minutes ago
 Tight security at religious places on first Juma o ..

Tight security at religious places on first Juma of Ramazan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.