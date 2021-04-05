Wheat procurement drive to start soon in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The wheat procurement drive will start very soon in Faisalabad division to purchase wheat direct from the growers at government fixed rate.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Deputy Director food Ahmad Raza Sipra said that all necessary arrangements were being finalized to kick start wheat procurement drive in the division.

In this connection, wheat procurement centers will remain functional across the division even during weekly off days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The center incharge will be authorized to issue 500 gunny bags (Bardana) to wheat growers while 1000 bagsof Bardana will be issued by Deputy Food Controller.

He said that wheat would be purchased direct from growers at government rate and middlemen would not be allowed to play their role in this regard.