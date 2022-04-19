Wheat procurement drive underway

Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed Tuesday informed a meeting that 15,885 metric tonnes of wheat was procured in just seven days as against the target of 270,000 metric tonnes in the four districts, while so far 43% of the storage bags had been distributed among farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed Tuesday informed a meeting that 15,885 metric tonnes of wheat was procured in just seven days as against the target of 270,000 metric tonnes in the four districts, while so far 43% of the storage bags had been distributed among farmers.

In order to curb illegal transportation of wheat, 16 vehicles were impounded in a week and 235 metric tonnes of wheat had been delivered to the procurement centers,the meeting was informed.

He also observed that under Ramazan Relief Package the supply of food items to the consumers at subsidized rates was being ensured.

As many as 134 shopkeepers were arrested during action against profiteers in Ramazan bazars,10 FIRs were registered and a fine of Rs 2 million was imposed.

