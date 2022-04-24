UrduPoint.com

Wheat Procurement In Khanewal Under Way

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Wheat procurement in Khanewal under way

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :It is learnt that food department has started wheat procurement, as 78,000 metric ton wheat procurement target is set for khanewal district this year.

District Food Controller (DFC), while talking to APP here on Sunday, said the gunny bags were being distributed among wheat growers under open policy at 09 wheat procurement centers and they had distributed 70,000 bags out of total 1.1 million gunny bags.

Likewise, they have procured 23,000 wheat bags till yesterday.

He also added that the wheat was being procured from growers on Rs 2200/- per mound rate fixed by the government and the drive would continue till achieving the set targets.

The food official also said that the all possible arrangements were made to facilitate the wheat growers and strict monitoring was also ensured.

The payments to growers were being made through nearby banks attached with wheat procurement centers without any delay, he concluded.

Related Topics

Khanewal Sunday All From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

31 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

9 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

9 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.