Wheat procurement process to be maintained transparent: Agriculture Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Langrial on Monday said that wheat procurement process would be completed transparently and government would not compromise on quality of wheat.

In a statement issued here, the provincial minister directed officials to work with dedication in order to achieve wheat targets.

He said that the farmers would also be given quality seed for upcoming season. He instructed managing director Punjab Seed Corporation Mehmood Javed Bhatti for processing of quality seed and said that there would be no compromise on quality of seeds.

Minister said that he would also monitor the wheat purchase campaign. It is duty of Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) to provide quality seeds to farmers.The MD PSC assured provision of quality seeds for promoting agriculture on modern line.