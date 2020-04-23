UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Procurement Process Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Wheat procurement process underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan has said that gunny bags distribution process among farmers was ongoing with the help of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in a transparent manner through an application for the first time.

He said this during a meeting which was presided over by Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja here on Thursday.

It was told in the meeting that till now wheat harvesting had been completed on 4.7 million acres in South Punjab, besides completion of gram harvesting on 2.

2 million acres.

Till now gunny bags had been distributed among 49,000 farmers, whereas 345,000 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured, meeting told.

It was also decided in the meeting to get help from NADRA teams to resolve problems in biometric verification process for distribution of financial assistance under Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Law Minister From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Ramazan moon sighting: Central Ruet Hilal Committe ..

16 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani appeals govt for financial support of ..

44 minutes ago

No one would be allowed to harm doctors who are ou ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 April 2020

1 hour ago

Death toll rises to 222 after 10, 503 cases of Cor ..

2 hours ago

Traders demand Punjab govt’s permission to open ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.