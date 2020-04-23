Wheat procurement process underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan has said that gunny bags distribution process among farmers was ongoing with the help of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in a transparent manner through an application for the first time.

He said this during a meeting which was presided over by Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja here on Thursday.

It was told in the meeting that till now wheat harvesting had been completed on 4.7 million acres in South Punjab, besides completion of gram harvesting on 2.

2 million acres.

Till now gunny bags had been distributed among 49,000 farmers, whereas 345,000 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured, meeting told.

It was also decided in the meeting to get help from NADRA teams to resolve problems in biometric verification process for distribution of financial assistance under Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and other officers were also present on the occasion.