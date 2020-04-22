UrduPoint.com
Wheat Procurement Starts In Jarranwala

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The wheat procurement campaign started in tehsil Jarranwala here on Wednesday.

The target fixed for the tehsil is 511,000 bags and 4 procurement centers have been set up in Jarranwala city, Buchiana, Rodala and Jhok Dittah.

Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Zain-ul-Abideen, along with Assistant food Controller Aftab Cheema, opened whet procurement campaign by distributing 'Bardana' among farmers on Wednesday.

