Wheat procurement target for Muzaffargarh dist enhanced to 2.1 mln bags

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab government has enhanced the wheat procurement target for Muzaffargarh district from 1.6 million bags to 2.1 millions bags this year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Arif Zia said that all arrangements for wheat procurement and gunny bags distribution have been completed. He informed that wheat procurement will be made through food department and two tehsils of the district including Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu were fixed for wheat procurement.

He said that 17 wheat procurement centres have been established at these two tehsils wherefrom each grain of wheat will be purchased from growers with Rs 1400 per mound.

He said that food department was directed to provide all facilities to growers. ADC further said that arrangements regarding SOPs issued by Punjab government have also been made to avert from corona virus pandemic at wheat procurement centres.

He urged the growers to bring wheat at procurement centres according per government SOPs.

He said that transparency will be ensured in wheat procurement and gunny bags distribution process.

