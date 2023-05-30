UrduPoint.com

Wheat Procurement Target Met In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Wheat procurement target met in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :On the directions of the provincial government, 95 per cent wheat procurement target has been achieved in the division.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Deputy Director food Allah Ditta Saqib said a procurement target of 272,234 metric tons of wheat was set in the division while 256,574 metric tons had been procured.

He said in Sargodha ,120,976 metric tons of wheat had been purchased which was 112 per cent against the set target while in Khushab district 23,021 metric tons had been purchased against the set target of 21,068 metric tons which was 110 per cent and in Mianwali district, against the set target of 53,203 metric tons wheat ,32,119 metric tons had been purchased which was 60 per cent.

As 80,457 metric tons of wheat had been purchased against the set target of 90,097 metric tonsin Bhakkar district which was 90 per cent.

Related Topics

Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Government Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

1 minute ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

17 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violatio ..

Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violation

29 minutes ago
 World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

1 hour ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

1 hour ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.