Wheat procurement target met in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :On the directions of the provincial government, 95 per cent wheat procurement target has been achieved in the division.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Deputy Director food Allah Ditta Saqib said a procurement target of 272,234 metric tons of wheat was set in the division while 256,574 metric tons had been procured.

He said in Sargodha ,120,976 metric tons of wheat had been purchased which was 112 per cent against the set target while in Khushab district 23,021 metric tons had been purchased against the set target of 21,068 metric tons which was 110 per cent and in Mianwali district, against the set target of 53,203 metric tons wheat ,32,119 metric tons had been purchased which was 60 per cent.

As 80,457 metric tons of wheat had been purchased against the set target of 90,097 metric tonsin Bhakkar district which was 90 per cent.