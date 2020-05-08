UrduPoint.com
Wheat Procurement Target To Be Achieved: CM

Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that wheat procurement target of 4.5 million metric tons would be achieved.

Buzdar said the government was giving all possible reward to farmers of their hard work, adding that farmers' interest would be fully protected.

He asserted that social distancing principle had been maintained at wheat procurement centres along with the provision of other facilities.

