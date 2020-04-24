Wheat procurement target top priority : Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was top priority of the Punjab government to achieve the wheat procurement target.

According to official sources here, he said this while presiding over a meeting at Bahawalpur Commissioner office to review wheat procurement campaign in south Punjab and coronavirus situation in the area.

Senior Minister said that there should be no hindrance in procuring wheat from the farmers,and directed the authorities concerned to ensure facilities at wheat purchase centers in Bahawalpur division.

"Farmers should not face any problem during the procurement process", he said adding that he would personally visit field areas to review things there.

He directed relevant authorities to ensure implementation of precautionary measures against COVID-19 during the ongoing wheat procurement process.

Food Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood briefed the Senior minister about wheat procurement in south Punjab ,while Commissioner Bahawalpur, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry threw light on the situation of the division.