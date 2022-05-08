Wheat procurement target up from 270,000 to 334,000MT

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nabil Javed Sunday said that wheat procurement target in Sargodha division had been increased from 270,000 to 334,000 metric tonnes (MT).

He was chairing a meeting on wheat procurement, price control mechanism and availability of fertilisers in the market. The meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office, and attended by deputy commissioners of all four districts, Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmad Kundi, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Deputy Director food Dr Muhammad Zia besides officials of industry and market committee.

The meeting was informed that the wheat procurement target of Sargodha district had been increased from 80,000 to 99,000MT, Khushab from 20,000 to 24,791MT, Mianwali from 60,000 to 74,000MT and wheat purchase target in Bhakkar district had been increased from 110,000 to 136,000 metric tonnes.

The meeting was informed that according to the new wheat procurement target, 87% of 'bardana' (packing bags) had been distributed among farmers so far while 70% of the procurement target had been achieved.

In all four districts, 93% wheat harvesting had been completed and 78% threshing had been done.

The was informed that the price control magistrates visited 26,948 places in the division during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak while 61 shops were sealed due to irregularities. An amount of Rs 9 million fine was collected and 444 persons were arrested and cases were registered against 53 persons in the division.

Regarding the Ramazan bazaars, the meeting was informed that about one million consumers benefited from 36 Ramazan bazaars established in the four districts.

Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmad Kundi briefed the meeting about the stocks of urea fertiliser in all four districts and details about the demand and supply in the division.