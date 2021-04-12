Wheat procurement to start from April 19

Wheat procurement in Punjab would start from this week (April 15) as its harvesting, at the moment was in full swing,an official of the Provincial Agricultural Department has confirmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Wheat procurement in Punjab would start from this week (April 15) as its harvesting, at the moment was in full swing,an official of the Provincial Agricultural Department has confirmed.

Talking to APP, he said bumper wheat crop was being anticipated this season. Harvest of at least 19.6 million tons of wheat was likely, he added.

He said last year,the grain production stood at 19.4m tones.

He said the farmers of Punjab would earn extra bucks as the Punjab government had increased minimum support price for wheat to Rs.1800 from Rs.

1400.

The official remarked that it was the first instant in history of Pakistan that the government had enhanced minimum support price for wheat by Rs.400 per 40kgs in a year. Meanwhile, wheat growers from different district of the Punjab districts were reporting a good crop, with yield up to 50 to 60 maund per acre.

A prominent farmer from Bahawalpur told APP through a phone call that Punjab would harvest a better crop as compared to the last year. The farmers could collect bardana or gunny bags from 384 procurements established by the food department, said an official.