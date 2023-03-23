Wheat procurement to start from April in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Wheat procurement would be started from the first week of April as the food Department has finalized the arrangements in order to achieve over six lac metric tons wheat procurement target set for Multan division.

Deputy Director Food, Shahid Khokhar, while talking to APP here on Thursday said that duties have been assigned to the staff concerned regarding the procurement drive across the division.

He informed that the distribution of gunny bags would also be started from March 30 as sufficient bags were available with the Department which would be provided to wheat growers as per their requirement.

He said that 48 centers have been established while early procurement centers have also been set up in the early sowing areas in Multan division.

He said that 4,83,058 metric ton wheat storage would be done at open place while 1,55,449 metric ton wheat storage in covered place across the division.

Similarly, 1,84,558 metric tonnes wheat target was set for Multan district, 95,764 metric tonnes for Lodhran, 1,28,185 metric tonnes for Vehari and 2,30,000 metric ton wheat to be procured in Khanewal district.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till completion of the target while Rs 3900 per maund rated fixed by the government.

Wheat procurement drive inauguration ceremonies would be organised at districts and division level, he concluded.