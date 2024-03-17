Open Menu

Wheat Procurement To Start In Sindh On March 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Wheat procurement to start in Sindh on March 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Sindh food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro on Sunday announced that the Sindh government is gearing up to kickstart the wheat procurement process across the province from March 20.

A total of 353 wheat procurement centers are slated to be established, ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions, said a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Minister emphasized the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Sindh Food department to facilitate the purchase of wheat.

Wheat procurement centers will be strategically positioned in key cities including Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, among others, ensuring convenient access for farmers from different parts of the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana March Sunday From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

24 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

24 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

1 day ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan