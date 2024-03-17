Wheat procurement to start in Sindh on March 20

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Sindh food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro on Sunday announced that the Sindh government is gearing up to kickstart the wheat procurement process across the province from March 20.

A total of 353 wheat procurement centers are slated to be established, ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions, said a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Minister emphasized the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Sindh Food department to facilitate the purchase of wheat.

Wheat procurement centers will be strategically positioned in key cities including Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, among others, ensuring convenient access for farmers from different parts of the province.