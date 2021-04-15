UrduPoint.com
Wheat Procurement Underway In Province

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:25 AM

Wheat procurement underway in province

Wheat procurement process is underway at all wheat purchase centres across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Wheat procurement process is underway at all wheat purchase centres across the province.

Food department sources told APP here on Wednesday that this year, Rs 1800 was set as per maund support price of wheat to ensure prosperity of farmers.

Sources said that initially wheat procurement target was set as 3.5 million metric tonnes and it was hoped that the target would be increased upto 5 million metric tonnes.

Sources said that all out arrangements had been made to provide maximum facilities to farmers at wheat purchase centres.

At wheat purchase centres 'No queue no wait policy' was being implemented and gunny bags were being provided on first come first served basis, sources added.

Sources further said that relevant authorities had been directed to ensure implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the procurement process to stay safe from the virus.

The procurement process would continue till the achievement of the set target, sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

