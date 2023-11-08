Wheat Production Campaign In Division
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The agriculture department in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad
launched a week-long ‘wheat Production’ campaign in the division.
Agriculture Director (Extension) Chaudhary Abdul Hameed while addressing farmers on
Wednesday said that the campaign would continue till November 14 during which 447 awareness
sessions, including 120 road shows and farmers’ trainings, will be held across
the division.
He said that thousands of teachers and students from the University of Agriculture with
officers of agriculture extension department were visiting fields in six divisions, including
Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, to sensitize wheat growers
about timely cultivation of wheat crop, balance use of fertilizer and eradication of weeds.
He said that 17 centres had been established in district Faisalabad, eight in Toba Tek
Singh, nine in district Jhang and six in district Chiniot.
Director Soil Sciences Dr Ghulam Murtaza said university’s students were sent at
doorsteps of farmers under wheat production campaign to educate growers with an
objective of attaining self-sufficiency in food security.