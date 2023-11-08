Wheat production campaign in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The agriculture department in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad

launched a week-long ‘wheat Production’ campaign in the division.

Agriculture Director (Extension) Chaudhary Abdul Hameed while addressing farmers on

Wednesday said that the campaign would continue till November 14 during which 447 awareness

sessions, including 120 road shows and farmers’ trainings, will be held across

the division.

He said that thousands of teachers and students from the University of Agriculture with

officers of agriculture extension department were visiting fields in six divisions, including

Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, to sensitize wheat growers

about timely cultivation of wheat crop, balance use of fertilizer and eradication of weeds.

He said that 17 centres had been established in district Faisalabad, eight in Toba Tek

Singh, nine in district Jhang and six in district Chiniot.

Director Soil Sciences Dr Ghulam Murtaza said university’s students were sent at

doorsteps of farmers under wheat production campaign to educate growers with an

objective of attaining self-sufficiency in food security.