Wheat production competition application deadline Jan 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said that 31st January is the last date for applying wheat production competition 2022.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that the wheat production competition 2022 would be arranged under Prime Minister Agri Emergency Programme.

He said that male and female farmers having minimum 5 acres irrigated land are eligible for participating in it. The farmers having land jointly (Mushtaraka Khata) and tenants can also apply for competition after verification of documents from Tehsil Committee.

The application forms are available in the office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension)and Agriculture Offices free of cost while photocopy of these forms will also be acceptable, he added.