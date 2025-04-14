Wheat production contest reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A review meeting of the wheat production competition for the year 2025 was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Crop Reporting and Assistant Commissioners as well as representatives of farmers. The meeting was informed that 415 applications had been received from all tehsils for the production competition, out of which 143 were rejected as they did not meet the criteria. It was informed that after complete the scrutiny of the applications received from all tehsils, 10 applications have been approved from each tehsil and 10 plots have been selected at the district level among which the wheat production competition for the year 2025 will be held.

At the district level, first prize is Rs. 1 million, second prize is Rs. 8 million and third prize is Rs. 5 million. Similarly, at the provincial level, first prize is an 85 horsepower tractor, second prize is a 75 horsepower tractor and third prize is a 60 horsepower tractor.

The DC directed that the competition should be conducted in a transparent manner so that the farmers do not face any kind of problem.