Open Menu

Wheat Production Contest Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Wheat production contest reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A review meeting of the wheat production competition for the year 2025 was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Crop Reporting and Assistant Commissioners as well as representatives of farmers. The meeting was informed that 415 applications had been received from all tehsils for the production competition, out of which 143 were rejected as they did not meet the criteria. It was informed that after complete the scrutiny of the applications received from all tehsils, 10 applications have been approved from each tehsil and 10 plots have been selected at the district level among which the wheat production competition for the year 2025 will be held.

At the district level, first prize is Rs. 1 million, second prize is Rs. 8 million and third prize is Rs. 5 million. Similarly, at the provincial level, first prize is an 85 horsepower tractor, second prize is a 75 horsepower tractor and third prize is a 60 horsepower tractor.

The DC directed that the competition should be conducted in a transparent manner so that the farmers do not face any kind of problem.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan