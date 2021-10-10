UrduPoint.com

Wheat Production: Govt Offering Financial Assistance Rs 11,000 On Wheat Demonstration Plots

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

Wheat Production: Govt offering financial assistance Rs 11,000 on wheat demonstration plots

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, farmers will be given Rs 11,000 per acre, for demonstration plots, to increase wheat production in the country.

According to spokesperson of Agriculture Department Punjab, applications are being sought from wheat farmers for provision of financial assistance on demonstration plots.

The farmers, males or females, having land upto 12.5 acres in canal irrigated areas and 25 acres in rain arid zone would be eligible to apply.

After balloting draw, the successful farmers will be given financial assistance for demonstration plots.

The spokesperson stated that the successful farmers would be bound to follow recommendations of experts of agriculture department.

The farmers can contact agriculture department offices concerned for download forms from www.agripunjab.gov.pk .

The applications could be submitted by October 20 with office of assistant director agriculture (extension). However, balloting draw will be held on October 27, said spokesperson.

