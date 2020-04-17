UrduPoint.com
Wheat Purchase Target Set For Sialkot District

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

Wheat purchase target set for Sialkot district

According to the official wheat procurement target, the Punjab government will purchase 111,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Sialkot district this year

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :According to the official wheat procurement target, the Punjab government will purchase 111,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Sialkot district this year.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq stated this while talking to the wheat growers and farmers at the gunny bags distribution ceremony here on Friday.

He said that 10 official wheat procurement centers had been established in Sialkot district for ensuring transparent procurement of the crop directly from growers and small farmers.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Chairman Punjab CM's Complaint Cell for Sialkot Hassan Sarfraz Cheema and Sialkot Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul were also present.

