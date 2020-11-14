UrduPoint.com
Wheat Quota For Lyallpur Flour Mills Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Wheat quota for Lyallpur Flour Mills suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has suspended the quota of a flour mills and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after spotting moisture and insects in the flour supplied to Sahulat bazaar.

A spokesperson for the district administration said on Saturday that District food Controller Ali Imran visited Sahulat Bazaar of Chak No.

74-JB Thikriwala and checked the quality of flour and found 16.1% moisture againstthe prescribed 13% moisture besides insects in flour bags of Lyallpur Flour Mills. Taking action, the DFC suspended the quota of mill.

More Stories From Pakistan

