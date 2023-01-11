UrduPoint.com

Wheat Quota Increased

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Wheat quota increased

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the government of Punjab increased the wheat quota by 64 metric tons for Sargodha to provide relief to the citizens.

The daily wheat quota was now fixed at 485 metric tons,adding that earlier 421 metric tons of wheat was supplied to 25 flour mills of Sialkot district.

He expressed these views during the inspection of trucking points (sale points) in different areas.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar and District food Controller (DFC) Azmat Ali were also present.

The DC said,'33959 bags of 10kg flour would be supplied in the market daily in the district at the rate of Rs 480'.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that 33 truck points were set up in the four tehsils, out of which 17 points were set up in Sialkot tehsil, 7 points in Daska, 6 points in Pasrur and 3 points in Sambrial,while flour would be supplied normally to the 380 shops.

