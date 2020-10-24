Wheat quota increased for flour mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab government has increased per day official wheat quota for flour mills from 17,500 metric tonnes to 20,000 metric tonnes.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, while presiding over a meeting held to review the prices and availability of daily use items on Saturday, said the quota was increased to ensure provision of flour to people at fixed prices.

He further said that sale of imported sugar would be ensured at Sahulat bazaars as well as in open market.

Chief Secretary said that as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar any shortage of essential items would not be allowed.

Jawad Rafique,according to official spokesperson, said the number of Sahulat bazaars was being increased to facilitate common man. He directed concerned authorities to strictly monitor 'demand & supply' as well as quality and prices of essential items.