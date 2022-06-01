UrduPoint.com

Wheat Quota Of Al-Madina Flour Mills Cancelled For Not Supplying Subsidized Flour

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Wednesday cancelled the wheat quota of Al-Madina Flour Mills for non-compliance with the orders of the government regarding provision of flour at subsidized rates

According to a commissioner office spokesperson, warnings have also been issued to other flour mills.

She informed that the administration had issued show cause notices to five flour mills of Rawalpindi district including New Khurram Flour Mills, Al-Naveed Flour Mills, Zaman Four Mills, New Habib Flour Mills and Al-Waris Flour Mills for grinding wheat less to the fixed quota.

The commissioner had directed the flour mills to submit reply of the show cause notices within next three days else action in accordance with the law would be taken.

The commissioner said that he himself and the DC Rawalpindi were monitoring the supply of the wheat flour in the open market, adding, special flour mills monitoring committees had also been formed in this regard.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that the government had announced subsidy on wheat flour to provide relief to the citizens and strict action would be taken against the four mills if found violating orders of the government and not providing flour on subsidized rates.

The commissioner also visited different areas including Lal Kurti, Chanda Chichi, Asghar Mall and Murree Road and checked availability of subsidized flour in the open market.

He also interacted with the citizens and inquired about supply of the wheat flour on subsidized rates.

He directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq also visited different city markets and checked availability of subsidized wheat flour.

More Stories From Pakistan

