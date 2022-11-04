Wheat quota of four flour mills suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The provincial food department has launched a crackdown against flour mills and suspended the wheat quota of four flour mills and imposed heavy fines over embezzlement in government flour.

The crackdown was carried out led by Deputy Director Food Asif Raza on the directions of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chattha here on Friday.

The action was taken against Sultan, Rustam, Miran and Zaib flour mills. The Deputy Director of Food while inspecting of various flour mills, said the Punjab government has started a revolutionary plan for providing flour to the masses on cheaper rates and the fruits of it will be delivered to the people in any case.

He said the licenses of the flour mills would also be cancelled in the next phase over not providing complete supply into the markets.

Asif Raza said the Food Controllers across the Multan division have been strictly instructed to conduct a physical inspection of all flour mills to check the supply and demand of flour.