Wheat Quota Of Three Flour Mills Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:43 PM

The Food Department Friday conducted raids on flour mills in District Nowshera and suspended wheat quota of three mills over a charge of poor quality production

On the directives of Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, District Food Controller Nowshera Sher Fayaz Khan conducted raids on 10 flour mills and check the officially supplied wheat and record of the subsidized flour and also collected first hand information regarding quality of the flour from dealers present on the occasion.

The samples of flour from all the flour mills were collected and sent to laboratory for test on confirmation of moisture deficiency and poor quality, their wheat quota was suspended for a period of two weeks while one mill was issued warning.

District Food Controller Sher Fayaz Khan has said that the department was utilizing all available resources for provision of subsidized and quality flour to the people and stern action was being taken against those supplying poor quality flour to the people.

