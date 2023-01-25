Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended over hoarding

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration suspended the wheat quota of three flour mills over black marketing of flour during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, the district administration and food department launched a joint crackdown against the black marketing of flour.

The team of the food department led by Deputy Director Food Asif Raza conducted raids at various flour mills to check the records of wheat quota and flour.

The officer suspended the wheat quota of three flour mills over the hoarding of flour bags.

The officer recovered 180 flour bags from National Flour Mills and issued show cause notice to Al-Jahan and Bashir flour mills and directed them to submit flour supply records.

Speaking on the occasion, DD Food Asif Raza said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against flour mills involved in supplying less flour against the wheat quota.

He said that the food department has already recovered hundreds of thousands of mound wheat during the crackdown.

He said that mobile flour sale points have also been set up across the district to facilitate masses.