Wheat Quota Of Two Flour Mills Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Food department has suspended the wheat quota of two flour mills over illegal supply and misappropriation in government flour.

Food department has launched strict monitoring to ensure uninterrupted supply of government flour to citizens on cheaper rates.

Deputy Director food Asif Raza has conducted raids in different areas of the city here on Wednesday and seized supply of flour to the private market from wholesale point.

The official suspended the wheat quota of Hafiz flour mill over illegal supply of flour.

The seized government flour was sold on cheaper prices at Ghanta Ghar sale point.

Likewise, the quota of Faizan flour mill has also been suspended for embazzlement in government flour. While Rs 50,000 fine was also imposed.

Mr Asif Raza said that the strict blockade was being ensured across the Multan division under the directions of Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha.

Flour mills have been bound to supply flour to the sale points under the fixed quota, he concluded.

