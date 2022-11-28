Wheat quota of two flour mills suspended, two booked

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration and food department suspended government's wheat quota of two flour mills and got registered FIRs against owners over irregularities and black marketing during a crackdown conducted here on Monday.

Deputy Director Food Asif Raza and District Food Controller (DFC) Umair Sagheer launched a crackdown against flour mills and checked the record of government wheat quota and flour. During the inspection of Itehaad Flour Mills and Zakariya Flour Mills, the officers found both mills involved in packing government wheat in private gunny bags.

The officers suspended government wheat quota of both mills and also got registered FIRs against the owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said that both flour mills were running a network of shopkeepers through which they were selling flour by packing in private bags. He said that strict checking was being ensured at entry and exit points of the city to prevent the smuggling of wheat and flour adding that strict legal action was being taken against violators.