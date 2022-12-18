UrduPoint.com

Wheat Quota To Six Flour Mills Suspended Over Misappropriation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A special operation was conducted by the task force to ensure an uninterrupted supply of government flour to the citizens and a wheat quota to six flour mills suspended over the misappropriation of government flour.

The district administration and food department jointly raided under the supervision of Deputy Director Food Asif Raza and issued warnings to the owners of more than 10 sale points.

Asif Raza conducted a surprise inspection of various flour mills early on Sunday morning and issued orders to suspend the quota when their plants were closed.

The mills included Miran flour mill, Ghousia, Ittihad, and Al Hafiz flour mills were issued show cause notices for low supply.

Deputy Director Food said that the wheat was being supplied to flour mills on merit throughout the division, including Multan.

Sale points have also been increased for the supply of flour in the market so that every citizen could benefit from the subsidy on flour.

Asif Raza said that a special task force has also been formed for checking in the field which had foiled tons of wheat smuggling so far.

A representative of the Food department has been appointed in each flour mill by the Food department, who is bound to ensure the supply of flour in the market.

