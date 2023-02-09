Wheat quota to two flour mills suspended in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Food department suspended wheat quota to two flour mills and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 for a fake supply record, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food department suspended wheat quota to two flour mills and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 for a fake supply record, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the Food department suspended the wheat quota of Rahim flour mills and Bashir flour mills for different charges.

The show cause notices were also served on both mills.

The teams also cancelled food grain license for overcharging on subsidized flour of Mir merchant store, Madina town.

The team got registered a case against another shopkeeper, Ihtesham Saleem, over hoarding of subsidized flour in Batala colony.