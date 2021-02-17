UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Research Continues In SAU Experimental Farms: VC

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Wheat research continues in SAU experimental farms: VC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Under the supervision of experts of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, the research work on expansion of new varieties of wheat remained continued at the varsity's experimental farms.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri during his visit to the research field in Latif Experimental Farm on Wednesday.

He said that research work on extension of wheat and other crops and new varieties is being carried out successfully.

Accompanied by Dr. Mujahid Leghari, Chairman High Power forms Committee, Syed Jawad Hussain Shah, Director Farms and Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director Seed Production Development, the Vice chancellor was was informed that the university was also conducting research on its own wheat crop, while the existing wheat seed expansion field would also be set up with effective research.

VC said that priority is being given to farmers to provide seeds from varsity's farms. It is our responsibility to provide better and certified seeds to the farmers, he said and emphasized that experts should play their role in this regard.

He said that trials of post graduate scholars are being conducted in this experimental field of the University. He also urged the experts to ensure the use of latest technology and machinery during research on news varieties of different crops.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Visit Post From Wheat

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

16 minutes ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

49 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

1 hour ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

1 hour ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.