Wheat research continues in SAU experimental farms: VC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Under the supervision of experts of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, the research work on expansion of new varieties of wheat remained continued at the varsity's experimental farms.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri during his visit to the research field in Latif Experimental Farm on Wednesday.

He said that research work on extension of wheat and other crops and new varieties is being carried out successfully.

Accompanied by Dr. Mujahid Leghari, Chairman High Power forms Committee, Syed Jawad Hussain Shah, Director Farms and Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Director Seed Production Development, the Vice chancellor was was informed that the university was also conducting research on its own wheat crop, while the existing wheat seed expansion field would also be set up with effective research.

VC said that priority is being given to farmers to provide seeds from varsity's farms. It is our responsibility to provide better and certified seeds to the farmers, he said and emphasized that experts should play their role in this regard.

He said that trials of post graduate scholars are being conducted in this experimental field of the University. He also urged the experts to ensure the use of latest technology and machinery during research on news varieties of different crops.