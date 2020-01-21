Wheat sale points increased to 14 in district in Faisalabad

The district administration has set up two more sales points,raising the total number of sale points to 14,for flour sale at government fixed rates which is Rs 402 per 10 kg bag

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) -:The district administration has set up two more sales points,raising the total number of sale points to 14,for flour sale at government fixed rates which is Rs 402 per 10 kg bag.

District food Controller Ali Imran said here Tuesday that 14,641 wheat flour bags of 10kg weight were supplied at the sales points across the district.

These sales points have been set up at following locations: Millat Town, Riaz Shahid Chowk, Model Bazzar Jhang road, Samanabad, Fawara chowk Batala colony, Kashmir park Peoples Colony No-2, Faizan Madina Susan road, Kaleem Shaheed park Narrwala road, Jarranwala road, Addah Khurrianwala, Model bazaar Jarranwala, Chiniot road near Jinnah park Chak Jhumra, Quaid-e-Azam road near bus stand Tandlianwala, Gojra road near rickshaw stand Samundri,Dijkot and Saddar.