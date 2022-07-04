UrduPoint.com

Wheat Smuggling Attempt Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 07:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration foiled an attempt of wheat smuggling and seized a truck loaded with more than 500 wheat bags during a raid conducted here at Jalalpur Pirwala on Monday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration foiled an attempt of wheat smuggling and seized a truck loaded with more than 500 wheat bags during a raid conducted here at Jalalpur Pirwala on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watoo, the District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmed Javed along with team raided Jalalpur Pirwala interchange and captured a truck loaded with over 500 wheat bags.

The wheat was going to be smuggled at other provinces violating the government instruction regarding ban on smuggling of wheat to other provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, DFC Ahmed Javed said that food department have set up pickets at entry and exit points of the district in order to prevent wheat smuggling. He said that the department was monitoring supply of wheat and flour in the district.

