UrduPoint.com

Wheat Smuggling Attempt Foiled, 160 Bags Seized In Multan

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in Multan

District food department foiled a wheat smuggling attempt and seized 160 bags of wheat during a raid conducted here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :District food department foiled a wheat smuggling attempt and seized 160 bags of wheat during a raid conducted here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wato, a team of district food department under the supervision of District Food Controller (DFC) Umair Sagheer conducted a raid near fertilizer factory and stopped a tractor trolley loaded with wheat.

The officer recovered 160 bags of wheat and registered a case against the accused Muhammad Bilal.

DFC Umair Sagheer said that the wheat was being smuggled to Khanewal from Multan against ban on smuggling of wheat. He said that secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha has directed strict checking at all entry and exit points of the district to prevent wheat smuggling.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Khanewal All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's econom ..

Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's economic, industrial growth

4 minutes ago
 Fire Rescuer declared 'Hero Faisalabad 2022'

Fire Rescuer declared 'Hero Faisalabad 2022'

4 minutes ago
 Football: :Scottish Premiership table after Monday ..

Football: :Scottish Premiership table after Monday's early match

4 minutes ago
 Moscow, Ankara Recognized Tehran's Major Support t ..

Moscow, Ankara Recognized Tehran's Major Support to Syrian Gov't - Iranian Forei ..

4 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Criticized for New Year Ad ..

German Defense Minister Criticized for New Year Address Amid Fireworks Display

10 minutes ago
 President Azad Jammu and Kashmir inaugurates new c ..

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir inaugurates new campus of Kotli University

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.