Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in Multan

District food department foiled a wheat smuggling attempt and seized 160 bags of wheat during a raid conducted here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :District food department foiled a wheat smuggling attempt and seized 160 bags of wheat during a raid conducted here on Monday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wato, a team of district food department under the supervision of District Food Controller (DFC) Umair Sagheer conducted a raid near fertilizer factory and stopped a tractor trolley loaded with wheat.

The officer recovered 160 bags of wheat and registered a case against the accused Muhammad Bilal.

DFC Umair Sagheer said that the wheat was being smuggled to Khanewal from Multan against ban on smuggling of wheat. He said that secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha has directed strict checking at all entry and exit points of the district to prevent wheat smuggling.