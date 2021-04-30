UrduPoint.com
Wheat Smuggling Attempt Foiled, 1800 Bags Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::District Food Grain department foiled wheat smuggling attempt and confiscated 1800 bags during an operation launched here on Friday.

According to food department sources, working on a tip off, the food department team raided at Permit Chowk Jalalpur road CPEC Chowk and captured three trucks loaded with 1800 wheat bags .

The wheat was going to be smuggled in Sindh province against the government instructions.

The food grain department team arrested an outlaw from the spot and put application with the concerned police for registration of FIR against him.

