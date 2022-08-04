UrduPoint.com

Wheat Smuggling Attempt Foiled, 970 Bags Seized

Published August 04, 2022

Food department foiled an attempt of wheat smuggling and caught a trailer loaded with wheat here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Food department foiled an attempt of wheat smuggling and caught a trailer loaded with wheat here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Director Food Multan Region Ahmed Javed, the food department officials ensuring strict monitoring to prevent smuggling of wheat and flour.

A team of the department set up a picket at Jalalpur Pirwala Motorway Interchange and caught a trailer loaded with 970 bags of wheat.

The wheat was going to be smuggled to other provinces.

In a statement, DD Food Ahmed Javed said that crackdown against wheat and flour smugglers would continue without any discrimination. He said that department have already registered 14 cases of wheat smuggling across the region during the ongoing crackdown.

