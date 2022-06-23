UrduPoint.com

Wheat Smuggling Attempt Foiled, Two Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, two held

The district administration on Thursday foiled an attempt of smuggling wheat and seized a truck loaded with 700 bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday foiled an attempt of smuggling wheat and seized a truck loaded with 700 bags .

Taking action on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wato, District food Controller (DFO), Ahmed Javed along with his team stopped a truck at Head Muhammadwala.

The team recovered 700 bags wheat from the truck and arrested two persons Abid and Ayatullah.

The DFO said that the criminals were going to smuggle wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that case had been registered against the arrested outlaws adding that as per orders of the deputy commissioner, all pickets were operational at entry and exit points of the district.

