Wheat smuggling bid foiled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala has foiled a wheat smuggling bid and seized 500 bags in Jaranwala.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC Jaranwala Zainul Abideen along with his team conducted raid at Adda Hammadka and seized 500 bags of wheat loaded on trucks and trolleys.

The AC Jaranwala shifted these wheat bags to wheat procurementcenters of Buchiana and Rodala Road, spokesman added.