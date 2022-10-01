Wheat smuggling bid foiled, 1500 wheat bags recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Food department here on Saturday has foiled wheat smuggling bid and recovered 1500 bags of wheat.

District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed raided and seized two trucks loaded with wheat at Jalalpur interchange as 1500 wheat bags were being smuggled to Sindh from Lodhran.

The case has also been registered against the accused.

The wheat smuggling bid was foiled through strict blockade by food department.

DFC Ahmad Javed said that the pickets have been established at all exit ways across the district.

He further informed that over 10,000 wheat bags smuggling bid was foiled during one month.

The flour of seized wheat would be provided to citizens on government rates, DFC concluded.