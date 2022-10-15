UrduPoint.com

Wheat Smuggling Bid Foiled, 1,600 Wheat Bags Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Food department on Saturday foiled a wheat smuggling bid and recovered over 1,600 bags of wheat.

District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmad Javed raided and seized three trailers of wheat at Jalalpur interchange as wheat was being smuggled to Sindh.

According to a spokesman of the food department, three cases have been registered against the wheat brokers and legal action has started.

Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha said that strict blockade of the districts was being ensured to control wheat smuggling.

The seized wheat would be provided to citizens on government rates and license of flour mills would be cancelled over embezzlement in government flour quota, he assured.

The secretary said that uninterrupted provision of cheaper flour was underway as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister.

