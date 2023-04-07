Wheat smuggling bid foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The local administration foiled here on Friday an alleged smuggling attempt of 1390 maund wheat from tehsil Alipur to Rahim Yar Khan.

As many as four accused were held with a seized chunk of wheat handed over to the foods department, an official source said.

Assistant Commissioner Dr.

Imran Rafique taking action on the tip-off, stopped a trailer filled with a heavy form of wheat at Alipur-Head Punjnad and was moving to Rahim Yar Khan. The driver failed to show up a license of shifting the foodstuff to the respective location.

According to AC, four accused were identified as involved in the crime. They were booked separately with the police station of the concerned jurisdiction.