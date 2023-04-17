UrduPoint.com

Wheat Smuggling Bid Foiled, 16,903 Bags Seized

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Wheat smuggling bid foiled, 16,903 bags seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The divisional administration foiled a bid to smuggle 16,903 bags of wheat so far during different raids in all four districts of the division.

This was stated in a meeting, held with Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair, here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Ali anan Qamar and other officers were present.

The meeting was told that eight persons had been booked for smuggling wheat to other districts. It was told that 1,753 bags were seized in district Faisalabad; 11,700 in district Jhang, 2,670 in district Toba Tek Singh and 780 in district Chiniot.

It was also told that 20,599 bags of sugar had been recovered from different parts of the division which were stored for profiteering.

The commissioner instructed the officer to control smuggling of wheat and sugar.

