Wheat smuggling bid foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The district government's enforcement team has foiled a smuggling bid of 1500 wheat bags from the district.

According to details, the teams of food department and police have seized two trucks loaded with wheat.

Trucks along with drivers were taken into custody while legal action was started.

Deputy Commissioner directed the authority concerned to take action against profiteers and smugglers.

He said nobody would be allowed to take wheat out of the district and causing the shortage locally.